Our artillery destroys 9 enemy shelters, 2 UAV command posts, and 3 infantry groups. VIDEO

Artillery units from the Pomsta border brigade deliver devastating strikes on enemy concentrations in three directions

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that fire support command artillery crews successfully targeted concentrations of enemy forces in the Kramatorsk and Kupiansk directions, as well as near the Serebrianskyi forest.

"As a result of the coordinated and professional actions of the artillerymen, nine enemy shelters, two UAV command posts, and three groups of enemy infantry were destroyed," the report reads.

