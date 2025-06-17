ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10279 visitors online
News Video Ukrainian Air defence Result of the work of the air force
6 623 8

Moment of downing of Russian "Orlan" UAV by FPV drone is filmed by camera of another Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the moment of destruction of Russian "Orlan" reconnaissance UAV by a Ukrainian drone.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the attack by the anti-aircraft drone was captured by the camera of another Ukrainian drone.

"Rare footage: the moment a Russian 'Orlan' UAV is shot down by an FPV drone is captured by the lens of another Ukrainian drone. Donetsk region, soldiers of the 1129th anti-aircraft missile regiment of Bila Tserkva are working," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Ukraine investing in boosting air defense and developing interceptor drones to counter Russian strikes – Zelenskyy

Author: 

Russian Army (10041) Anti-aircraft warfare (1710) elimination (5837) drones (2896)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 