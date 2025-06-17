Moment of downing of Russian "Orlan" UAV by FPV drone is filmed by camera of another Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing the moment of destruction of Russian "Orlan" reconnaissance UAV by a Ukrainian drone.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the attack by the anti-aircraft drone was captured by the camera of another Ukrainian drone.
"Rare footage: the moment a Russian 'Orlan' UAV is shot down by an FPV drone is captured by the lens of another Ukrainian drone. Donetsk region, soldiers of the 1129th anti-aircraft missile regiment of Bila Tserkva are working," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
