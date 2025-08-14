ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9538 visitors online
News Video Drone attack on Russian regions
1 530 14

Drone attacked government building in Belgorod region: there is damage. VIDEO

On the night of Thursday, 14 August 2025, a drone attacked the government building in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there is damage. However, as the video shows, they are minor.

See also on Censor.NET: Drones attacked Volgograd oil refinery: oil products spilled, fire started. PHOTO.

Gladkov also assured that no one was injured in the drone attack.

Author: 

drone (1919) Strikes on RF (364)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 