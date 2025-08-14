Drone attacked government building in Belgorod region: there is damage. VIDEO

On the night of Thursday, 14 August 2025, a drone attacked the government building in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there is damage. However, as the video shows, they are minor.

Gladkov also assured that no one was injured in the drone attack.