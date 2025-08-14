Drones attacked Volgograd oil refinery: oil products spilled, fire broke out. PHOTO

On the night of Thursday, 14 August 2025, drones attacked the Russian city of Volgograd.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

The attack was confirmed by the governor of the Volgograd region, Andrey Bocharov.

According to him, last night, the air defence forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence allegedly repelled a massive UAV attack on the territory of the Volgograd region. The falling debris caused a spill and fire of oil products at the Volgograd refinery.

He also assures that there were no casualties.

As reported, on the night of Wednesday, 13 August 2025, drones also massively attacked the Russian city of Volgograd. Residents of a 16-storey building were evacuated, allegedly due to debris falling on the roof.