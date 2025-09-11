Ukrainian drones on fibre optics: six cars, motorcycle and group of occupiers destroyed. VIDEO
In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian forces are actively using kamikaze attack drones to detect and destroy enemy equipment and manpower.
According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing fibre-optic drones successfully hitting six Russian military vehicles, a motorcycle and a group of occupiers.
Such actions significantly weaken the enemy's logistics and increase the effectiveness of defence on the front line.
