In the Donetsk sector, Ukrainian forces are actively using kamikaze attack drones to detect and destroy enemy equipment and manpower.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online showing fibre-optic drones successfully hitting six Russian military vehicles, a motorcycle and a group of occupiers.

Such actions significantly weaken the enemy's logistics and increase the effectiveness of defence on the front line.

