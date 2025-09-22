Ukrainian defenders raised flags in Oleksiivka in Sumy Oblast and restoring control there. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers have planted flags in different parts of the village of Oleksiivka in Sumy region: the fighters are gradually regaining control over the settlement.

This was reported by the soldiers of the 225th separate assault battalion, Censor.NET informs.

The military noted that the Russians are trying to defend themselves, but in vain. The defenders are eliminating the enemy, and they are unable to retreat.

