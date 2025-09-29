Drone operators of 63rd SMB destroyed more than two dozen occupiers in Lyman direction. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade killed more than two dozen occupiers in the Lyman sector.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Consistent destruction of 22 Russian soldiers by drone operators of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade, who do not stop the conveyor belt of death for the occupiers in the Lyman direction, Donetsk region, even for a moment," the commentary to the video reads.
