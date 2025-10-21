Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group took out three shelters and 13 occupiers in Sumy direction. VIDEO

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) in cooperation with UAV operators killed the enemy in the Sumy sector.

According to Censor.NET, during another raid by the Defence Forces, three enemy hideouts were cleared and 13 Russian soldiers were killed.

The soldiers posted a video of their combat work on their telegram channel.

