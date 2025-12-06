You stood when almost no one believed in Ukraine. And you stood, - Zelenskyy congratulated military on Day of Armed Forces of Ukraine. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian military personnel on Armed Forces Day, which is celebrated in our country on 6 December.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Office of the President.

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"The 6th of December is a big day, a day for those who, bearing arms, prove Ukraine's strength - Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And this is about those who truly unite our people in struggle, gratitude, memory, and, of course, great respect.

Our respect is not only in support, prayers, donations, and words, which everyone will undoubtedly write today to their loved ones who are soldiers," the head of state said.

Censor.NET continues with the president's direct speech:

"This respect is about something more. It has become a separate phenomenon, a phenomenon of the new Ukraine. This respect has become an art form. And this respect is all around us — in our cities, on our streets, and in our homes. These are hundreds of images that have been created throughout Ukraine. Hundreds of dedications that combine millions of thanks to you, Ukrainian soldier! And how important it is to notice these murals.

How important it is, rushing about our business, to stop for at least a moment. Not to walk past, but to walk alongside. To look closely at these drawings, at these eyes. To remember what they did in the war for Ukraine's independence. To appreciate. And for that, we must know. Know the story of each one.

The one who defended his native Kyiv and then flew to help the blockaded Mariupol. Or grew up in Donbas and defended the capital. He was a world champion in jiu-jitsu and became a defender of Ukraine. He was a world-famous opera singer and became a Ukrainian warrior. And those who were jewellers had, as their friends say, golden hands and used those hands to destroy the occupiers. Different fates. The same values. Different names. The same respect for all. They grew up in different cities, different families, different homes, but everywhere they were raised as true heroes.

And how much symbolism of pride and pain there is in this: they went to defend their homeland, and today their portraits hang on the walls of those homes. And in the schools where they had different grades, but learned perfectly well what honour, courage, humanity, and love are — love for their Ukraine.

Danylo Pohorylov knew this for sure. He had astigmatism in both eyes, but he could see who the enemy and evil were, and his comrades saw his courage when he led the group out of the encirclement at the cost of his life.

Oleh Fadeyenko knew this, too. He was over 2 metres tall, but his comrades called him Malysh. He liberated Kupiansk and Kherson and became a Hero of Ukraine.

See also: Syrskyi on Armed Forces Day: It is an honour for me to command such a brave and strong army. VIDEO

And Dem, who died in battle the day after his birthday. And Taras Bereziuk, who gave his life for freedom on Ukraine's Independence Day.

And I know for sure: one day in peaceful Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv — anywhere in Ukraine — when a small child sees one of these portraits, they will ask their parents, "Who is this?" And they will know what to answer, they will definitely tell them, and this will definitely continue, and it will happen again, and it will be passed down from generation to generation, because we will forever preserve this memory and respect for our military. For their principles, qualities, willpower, strength, and stubbornness. To all the best virtues. And every canvas breathes them, every colour, every shade, every stroke conveys these stories. These deeds, these steps. You can feel it. You have to feel it.

Feel how in 2014 Vitaliy Trukhan left the institute and went to the ATO zone. How, being on the front line all the time, Oleksiy Ostapenko said to his wife: "Who, if not us?" How Oleksiy Movchan rescued 11 people and a cat from under the rubble. And Taras Chaika saved his crew, and now the auditorium of the national university is named after him.

"Stand firm. You are all we have!" These were my words to our soldiers on the first day of the war. And you stood firm. You stood firm when almost no one believed in Ukraine, when we were told: you have a week, you have no chance, you have no choice but to surrender. But you stood firm. And you prevailed. And that is why Ukraine stands. Because it believes in itself. Because it respects itself. And because it defends itself.

And side by side with those who met the invasion in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of their own joined them. Ukrainian men, Ukrainian women. Incredible. Fearless. Real.

The first female soldier to lead an artillery unit. A sniper who destroyed dozens of occupiers. A machine gunner who went to the front at 19. Ptashka. Taira. Ksena. Ruda. And tens, tens of thousands of brave girls and women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. All of them had their own lives, but chose one thing — to defend their homeland.

And everyone who was what they dreamed of being, but became what they had to be. A warrior. The one who studied at the Academy of Culture and defended his native Kharkiv. The one who dreamed of being a historian, knew cartography well, and thanks to that, led and saved many of his comrades. Who played the accordion, did folk dancing, but became a combat medic and saved lives. Who destroyed seven enemy aircraft and is the youngest Hero of Ukraine.

All this is about our lives, which were divided into before and after 24 February. Some were entrepreneurs, teachers, farmers, clothing designers. Some raised five children. Some dreamed of travelling around the world. Some had successful start-ups. This is what Russia is doing. It is not only striking cities — it is destroying dreams. Russia is not only attacking houses — it is attacking destinies and futures. And it leaves no choice. And this choice in favour of Ukraine was made.

Chorny could have worked on the railway, but he had an iron will and fought for his country in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. He will forever be 24. Krylov was born in Lviv and defended us near Bakhmut. He is forever 21. Box was born in Kyiv and defended us near Zaporizhzhia. He is forever 23.

But they have not left us — they are among us. Forever. In our hearts. In our poems. In our messages of "Thank you!" Thank you to all the soldiers of Ukraine. To all the heroes on the walls who stood and stand as a wall for Ukraine. Who together form the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is more than an army. More than a family. It is the embodiment of us, of all of Ukraine. Of what we are fighting for and why. When there are no more foreign cities and villages. Each one is ours, each one is dear to us. And every corner of Ukraine is defended by soldiers who come from every corner of Ukraine. How many names, how many deeds, and how much truth there is in the lines of someone who was a poet before the war, remained a poet during the war, and wrote:

Stop and listen, stranger.

This language is a sword. For those who walk with a sword.

Go back to your swampy nowhere,

No one invited you here with a loaf of bread.

Read: Zelensky congratulated soldiers on Armed Forces Day: You stood up for us when we had neither "Haimars" nor "Patriots". VIDEO+PHOTO report

These words, restraining the occupiers on all sides, are brought to life every day by our soldiers. Stories on the battlefield. Stories of strength and courage. How many such brave men. How many such worthy men. Not hundreds or thousands. Definitely more. So many that there is no wall on the planet and no amount of paint in the world to depict everything that the Ukrainian military has done and is doing. For the sake of their own. For their children, parents, loved ones, and every little girl who spends almost every night in a shelter. For Ukraine, which is growing up, has learned not to be afraid, and has no right to give up. Which will not forget and will not forgive. Which is tempered in struggle. Which will one day flourish again. And which has united for this cause. And this unity is engraved. And that is why in Lviv there is a dedication to Mariupol and "The Way Home". And the Dnipro reminds everyone of our heritage. And every region of Ukraine knows this. And every corner of the world recognises this. In Europe and the USA. On the streets of Berlin and Paris, in the Czech Republic, Poland, Britain, the Baltic states. Everywhere, everywhere where different languages are spoken, but freedom sounds the same. Where they know that blue and yellow are the colours of courage. Where they recognise that in this war for independence, Ukraine, as a state, has won its right to life. And deserves an honest peace.

Dear citizens! Dear Armed Forces of Ukraine!

It is to this — the struggle for a just peace for all of us — that these years and these days are dedicated.

I thank the military, who are doing everything on the battlefield to ensure that Ukraine has confidence at the negotiating table. Has dignity. Has strong arguments. Ukraine has all this. Because it has you.

Infantry, artillery, reconnaissance, airborne troops. We are grateful to all of you. Special forces, missile forces, tank crews, unmanned aerial systems, special operations forces, assault troops. We value all of you.

Engineers, signalmen, cyber security, medical troops, every combat medic, everyone who saves lives, logistics, Air and Naval Forces, everyone who protects our skies, everyone who sends evil back home to Russia with diplomatic strikes. All our branches of the armed forces. We are proud of everyone.

Each and every one who defends Ukraine every day in every direction. Whose courage we see and whose protection we feel. Who gives their all at the front line. Who changed their own lives so that life in Ukraine could remain unchanged.

Each and every one of them is a warrior. Each and every one of them is a hero. I congratulate each and every one of them on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

Eternal glory to you! Eternal memory to those who gave their lives for Ukraine!"