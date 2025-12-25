Russians shelled centre of Kherson: they hit market, man killed (updated). VIDEO

On 25 December, Russian troops struck the centre of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

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"The Russians are shelling the centre of Kherson! Stay in safe places," the message says.

Consequences of the strike

Prokudin later reported on the initial consequences of the shelling. The enemy launched a massive attack on the city centre.

"In the middle of the day, the occupiers cynically struck the market, where people were preparing for the holiday. As a result of numerous "arrivals," retail outlets were destroyed.

This strike took the life of a 47-year-old market worker who was at his workplace at the time. Sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Prokudin said.

Shelling of the Kherson region over the past day

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Nezlamne, Kizomys, Poniativka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Novotiahynka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Sahaidachne, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Burhunka, Havrylivka, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Monastyrske, Odradokamianka, Olhivka, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, Vesele, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson came under drone terrorist attacks, air strikes and artillery fire.

The Russian military struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and three private houses. The occupiers also damaged an administrative building and a private car.

Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

See more: Two people killed and 12 more injured as result of Russian aggression in Kherson region. VIDEO