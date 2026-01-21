ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14942 visitors online
News Video Situation in the Donetsk region Explosions in Donetsk
6 078 6

In Debaltseve, Donetsk region, ammunition depot of Russian Armed Forces detonates after attack

On the evening of 20 January, an ammunition depot belonging to the Russian Armed Forces was attacked in the temporarily occupied town of Debaltseve in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a fire broke out at the depot, and ammunition began to detonate.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Local residents posted footage of the incident on social media.

See also on Censor.NET: Drones launch massive attack on occupied Donetsk: explosions heard, power outages reported. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Author: 

ammunition (688) explosion (1696) attack (683) Debaltseve (150)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 