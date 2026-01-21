In Debaltseve, Donetsk region, ammunition depot of Russian Armed Forces detonates after attack
On the evening of 20 January, an ammunition depot belonging to the Russian Armed Forces was attacked in the temporarily occupied town of Debaltseve in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, a fire broke out at the depot, and ammunition began to detonate.
Local residents posted footage of the incident on social media.
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