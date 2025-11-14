Drones attacking occupied Donetsk en masse: explosions heard, power outages occur. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the evening of 13 November, the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk came under attack from Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by local Telegram channels.

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Power outages reported

The video shows explosions rocking the city. In addition, Donetsk residents report that the power supply in the city centre has been cut off.

Watch more: SOF drone attack on "shahed" warehouse in occupied Donetsk: over 90% of UAVs reached their target. VIDEO

The plant is likely damaged

According to a local portal, 22 transformer substations in the Voroshylovskyi and Kyivskyi districts were automatically shut down, leaving 3,100 subscribers without electricity.

Representatives of the Exilenova+ monitoring project specified that the Donetsk Metallurgical Plant may have been damaged as a result of a massive UAV attack.

Read more: Shahed storage base hit in occupied Donetsk - Madyar. VIDEO

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defence reports Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea, the territory of the Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov and Kursk regions, and over the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.