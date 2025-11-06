Shahed storage base hit in occupied Donetsk - Madyar

Ukrainian soldiers attacked a base for storing, assembling, and launching "Shahed" in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

According to Madyar, the base was located in the Donetsk airport area.

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Details

"A joint operation by the Special Operations Forces, the Air Force, and the 414th Brigade Reconnaissance Unit of the Special Forces.



The development of this complex target turned into a painstaking intelligence operation lasting several months, pieced together from small pieces of information; last night, it was carried out using appropriate means of destruction by the Special Operations Forces and Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," said the commander.

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Explosions in occupied Donetsk

It was reported online that loud explosions were heard in Donetsk on the evening of 5 November.

The explosions were heard in the Kuibyshevsky and Zhovtnevy districts.

Watch more: Explosions rock occupied Donetsk: ammunition depot reportedly on fire. VIDEO&PHOTOS