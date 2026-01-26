Ukrainian Air Force delivered precision strike on occupiers’ positions near Dronivka with GBU-62 bomb

Ukrainian pilots continue to demonstrate high proficiency in the use of Western high-precision weapons. According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful air strike on the positions of Russian invaders in the area of the village of Dronivka has been published online.

Ukrainian soldiers, using modernised aviation technology, struck the enemy target with an American high-precision aerial bomb #GBU62 (JDAM-ER).

Details of the operation:

Location: Dronivka area, where the occupiers tried to set up defensive positions.

Weaponry: GBU-62 bomb, which, thanks to its wings and correction system, is capable of hitting targets at a considerable distance with minimal deviation.

Result: A direct hit turned the enemy position into a pile of rubble and scrap metal.

"Skillful Falcons using NATO equipment destroy enemy positions with American GBU-62 'mercenary' bombs near Dronivka," the video commentary says.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29MU1 destroys occupiers’ base in north with air bomb. VIDEO