"Artan" regained control of key positions near Stepnohirsk. VIDEO

The Artan special unit of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, in coordination with other units of the Defence Forces, has regained control over key positions near Stepnohirsk. This creates prerequisites for further clearing the settlement of enemy forces.

Artan reported this on Facebook and showed footage of its work, according to Censor.NET.

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Operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction

"The Artan special unit of the Defence Intelligence is conducting a comprehensive operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Special forces of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine have carried out a series of successful offensive actions and continue active combat operations in the area of Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region. During the operation, under conditions of difficult logistics and constant attempts by the enemy to hold positions through so-called ‘human wave’ assaults, Artan fighters, in coordination with other units of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Defence Forces of Ukraine, regained control over important positions and significantly improved the tactical situation on this section of the front," the statement reads.

Artan reported that, as part of the operation, forward assault groups of the Russian army were taken out, areas where enemy manpower and equipment were concentrated were hit, and dozens of occupiers were eliminated.

See more: Battle for Stepnohirsk: Russia has deployed elite units seeking to break through to Zaporizhzhia, - Times. PHOTOS

Results and further tasks

An important component of the special operation was severing key enemy supply lines by establishing fire control over them. Strikes on the logistics and communications nodes of the Russian occupiers currently make their assaults in this direction impossible, Artan noted.

"These active operations were conducted in close coordination with other units of the Department of Active Operations of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Defence Forces of Ukraine. They have made it possible to create a stable foothold for the further clearance of the settlement and the final expulsion of the enemy," said Artan commander Viktor Torkotiuk, callsign "Titan".

He added that the effectiveness of the offensive actions near Stepnohirsk is due to the high level of coordination of the components involved in the mission: assault groups operate with the support of strike UAVs, artillery and other means of firepower. The goal of the operation remains to eliminate the threat of the enemy breaking through to the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia.

Watch more: International Legion’s "Revanche" clears enemy positions near Stepnohirsk. VIDEO