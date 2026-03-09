Occupiers shelled 30 settlements in Kherson region: 1 person was injured. VIDEO
Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting towns in the Kherson region, leaving people hurt.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Attacked settlements
Over the past day, Beryslav, Novodmytrivka, Bilozerka, Zolota Balka, Ukrainka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Kizomys, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Antonivka, Vesele, Virivka, Inzhenerne, Mykolaivka, Odradokamyanka, Osokorivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tokarivka, Shevchenkivka, Bila Krynytsia, Novovorontsovka, Kozatske, Lvove, Mykilsk, and the city of Kherson.
Where did the Russians strike?
The Russian military targeted critical and social infrastructure, residential areas of settlements in the region, damaging six private houses. The occupiers also destroyed farm buildings, a truck, and a private car.
One person was injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Shelling of Kherson
The Russian military destroyed another residential building in the Korabelny district of Kherson. At around 13:00, the occupiers targeted the building, causing a fire.
The fire was extinguished by State Emergency Service workers, who quickly arrived at the scene. No one lived in the house, so no one was injured as a result of this attack.
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