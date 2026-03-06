One person killed and four injured as result of Russian strikes on Kherson region. VIDEO

Today, 6 March 2026, the Russian army continued attacking settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and UAVs, leaving one person dead and others injured.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to data from the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office and information from the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

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Inhulets

Thus, in the morning, the occupiers carried out an artillery strike on the village of Inhulets, where an 81-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Watch more: One person killed, four injured in Russian shelling of Kherson. VIDEO

Komyshany

At around 7:30 a.m., the Russians attacked Komyshany with a UAV. The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 51-year-old woman walking down the street. She suffered explosive trauma and a concussion. The victim was hospitalised.

Kherson

At approximately 09:15 a.m., Russian occupiers shelled one of the healthcare facilities in Kherson.

As a result of the attack, a 41-year-old male nurse sustained blast injuries and a concussion. The victim was hospitalized.

Read more: Russian invaders have taken lives of three more residents of Kherson

Later, it became known that there was another victim as a result of the morning Russian strike on the hospital in Kherson. A 56-year-old nurse sought medical assistance after sustaining blast injuries, a concussion, and a traumatic brain injury. The victim was hospitalized.

At about 1:00 p.m., Russian invaders attacked the Tsentralnyi District of Kherson with a UAV.

The enemy directed the drone at parked vehicles. As a result of the strike, four vehicles were burned down. The fire that broke out at the site was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

It is noted that no information about casualties was received.

See more: Couple who coordinated enemy attacks on Kherson and called for capture of city have been exposed. PHOTOS

Zelenivka

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Russians attacked a residential building in Zelenivka with a UAV.

Inside her own home, an 80-year-old woman sustained a concussion, blast injuries, and a closed traumatic brain injury. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim on site.

Damage

It is noted that private and apartment buildings, a hospital building, and vehicles were damaged in the shelling.