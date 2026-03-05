One person killed, four injured in Russian shelling of Kherson. VIDEO

Throughout the day on 5 March, Russian troops carried out strikes on Kherson, resulting in one fatality and several injuries.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, and the Telegram channel of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

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Strikes on the central part of the city

At approximately 09:15 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked the central part of Kherson with a UAV.

The enemy dropped explosives from a drone on a 67-year-old man who was on the street. He suffered an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg. An ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.

Later, it became known that an elderly man had been killed in the morning Russian shelling of the central part of Kherson.

Read more: Russian invaders have taken lives of three more residents of Kherson

"A 79-year-old Kherson resident was fatally wounded in his own home, which was shelled by the occupying forces. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," wrote the head of the Regional Military Administration.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Russian invaders attacked civilian transport in the centre of Kherson with a UAV.

Three cars were burned down and another was damaged as a result of explosives dropped from a drone.

Rescue workers quickly arrived at the scene of the enemy strike and extinguished the fires.

See more: Couple who coordinated enemy attacks on Kherson and called for capture of city have been exposed. PHOTOS

The Regional Military Administration added that a woman was injured in the attack by a Russian UAV in the centre of Kherson. The 70-year-old woman, who sought medical attention on her own, was diagnosed with blast trauma and concussion. The victim is receiving the necessary assistance.

Later, another woman who had been injured the day before in a Russian drone attack in central Kherson also sought medical attention.

The 56-year-old Kherson resident was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and acoustic trauma. Medical personnel are currently providing the victim with all necessary assistance.

See more: Russia attacked Kherson region with drones and artillery: police officer killed, 8 others wounded. PHOTOS

Korabelnyi district

At around 2:10 p.m., the Russians shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

A 79-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He suffered a mine-blast injury and lost part of his lower limb. The victim was taken to hospital, where he is receiving all necessary assistance.

See more: Air defense neutralized 136 of 155 UAVs launched by Russians, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS