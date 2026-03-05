Air defense neutralized 136 of 155 UAVs launched by Russians, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of March 5, Russian troops launched 155 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.
About 100 of them are "Shaheds".
Air defense system operation?
As of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 136 enemy UAVs.
Eighteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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