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Air defense neutralized 136 of 155 UAVs launched by Russians, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahed attack on March 5, 2026: how many targets were hit?

On the night of March 5, Russian troops launched 155 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Details

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea.

About 100 of them are "Shaheds".

Read more: Russians launched more than 20 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region during day: woman injured, houses and schools damaged

Air defense system operation?

As of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 136 enemy UAVs.

Eighteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting eight locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in three locations.

The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

See more: Russian strike on Druzhkivka on March 2: 3 dead and 16 wounded, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

Атака шахедів 5 березня 2026: скільки цілей збито?

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