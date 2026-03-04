Russians launched more than 20 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region during day: woman injured, houses and schools damaged

On March 4, the enemy attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times over the course of the day with missiles, drones, artillery, and aerial bombs. One person was injured.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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In the Pokrovske community in Synelnykove district, a 50-year-old woman was injured.

In Dnipro, the blast wave shattered windows at a gymnasium.

In the Verbkivka community of Pavlohrad district, a private house was damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the district centre, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets, Myrove, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, came under attack. An educational institution, three homes, and an outbuilding were damaged.

In the Kamianske district, the Russians attacked Piatykhatky. Four private houses were damaged.

In the Hrushivka community of Kryvyi Rih district, a vehicle was damaged.

See more: Over 30 enemy drones destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk region overnight (updated). PHOTO