Over 30 enemy drones destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk region overnight (updated). PHOTO

During the night of 4 March 2026, Russian troops attempted to attack the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Our air defence forces from the Eastern Air Command destroyed 34 enemy strike UAVs over various areas of the region during the night. Thank you for your combat work!" said the head of the region.

Watch more: Pilots of 1st Brigade shot down 17 Russian "Shaheds" flying towards Ukrainian cities. VIDEO

Updated

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked four districts of the region more than 10 times with drones and artillery.

In the Kamianske district - the Vyshneve community. Transport infrastructure was damaged there.

In the Synelnykove district, the aggressor targeted the Dubovykivska community. A private house was destroyed.

In the Samar district, Pereshchepyne was hit. A fire broke out. Infrastructure was destroyed.

In the Nikopol district, the Russians attacked Nikopol itself, as well as the Pokrovsk and Myrivska communities. A car was damaged.

No people were injured.

As reported, Russia attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 3 March.

Read more: Nearly 40 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region over 24 hours: homes destroyed, no casualties