Nearly 40 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region over 24 hours: homes destroyed, no casualties
Over the course of 3 March, Russian forces shelled areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with artillery and drones. No one was killed or injured.
The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, said this, Censor.NET reports.
"Over the course of the day, the enemy attacked three districts of the region nearly 40 times with artillery and drones," the statement said.
Kryvyi Rih district
- Strikes continued on the Apostolove community in the Kryvyi Rih district. Russians targeted transport and critical infrastructure. Fires broke out.
The enemy also struck the Hrushivka community.
Nikopol district
- In the Nikopol district, the attacks targeted Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove communities. One home was destroyed. Around ten more private houses and outbuildings were damaged.
Synelnykove district
- In the Synelnykove district, the Bohynivka and Petropavlivka communities came under attack.
"There were no casualties anywhere," the regional administration added.
It was reported earlier that on 2 March, ruscists struck a commuter train in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone, injuring four people.
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