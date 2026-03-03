Nearly 40 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region over 24 hours: homes destroyed, no casualties

Over the course of 3 March, Russian forces shelled areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with artillery and drones. No one was killed or injured.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, said this, Censor.NET reports.

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"Over the course of the day, the enemy attacked three districts of the region nearly 40 times with artillery and drones," the statement said.

Kryvyi Rih district

Strikes continued on the Apostolove community in the Kryvyi Rih district. Russians targeted transport and critical infrastructure. Fires broke out.

The enemy also struck the Hrushivka community.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 3 March, - Ukrainian Air Force

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the attacks targeted Nikopol, as well as the Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove communities. One home was destroyed. Around ten more private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Bohynivka and Petropavlivka communities came under attack.

"There were no casualties anywhere," the regional administration added.

See more: Russians shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and 10 wounded. PHOTO

It was reported earlier that on 2 March, ruscists struck a commuter train in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone, injuring four people.