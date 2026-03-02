Russians shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and 10 wounded. PHOTO
On 2 March, Russian troops attacked the Kryvyi Rih, Synelnykove, and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 40 times with drones and artillery, resulting in casualties and injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
Kryvyi Rih district
The transport infrastructure of the Apostolove community in Kryvyi Rih was attacked several times during the day. As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and 10 were wounded.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the Mykolaivka and Malomykhailivka communities. Private houses were damaged. One man was killed.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove were targeted. Homes and outbuildings were damaged.
What preceded it?
We remind you that on the afternoon of 2 March, the enemy attacked the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Nine people were reported wounded.
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