Russia attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, one woman in serious condition. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region 20 times with drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Marhanets were under attack. Private houses, farm buildings, and cars were destroyed.

As a result of the shelling, two women aged 40 and 42 were wounded. One of them is in serious condition.

Synelnykove

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the Malomykhailivka community.

A 66-year-old man was injured.

Kryvyi Rih District

In Kryvyi Rih, the communities of Zelenodolsk and Karpivka were hit. Infrastructure and a store were damaged.