Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 3 March, - Ukrainian Air Force (updated)

On the evening of Tuesday, March 3, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy UAVs

At 6:38 p.m. - Movement of strike UAVs was reported:

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, towards Kryvyi Rih.

In the Kharkiv region, in the direction of Kharkiv, Zolochiv, Chuhuiv, and Borova.

Updated information

At 9:12 p.m. - UAV movement reported:

From the Dnipropetrovsk region toward the Kirovohrad region, westbound.

Kharkiv region, heading toward Kharkiv, Staryi Saltiv, and Balakliia.

At 10:06 p.m. - AFU Air Force reports:

Poltava region: UAV passing by Zinkiv, heading south.

UAV en route to Zaporizhzhia.

Updated information

At 10:49 p.m. - Guided aerial bomb launches toward Zaporizhzhia.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

We previously reported that after Russian attacks in Ukraine, less than 10 GW of generating capacity remained operational.

Read more: Russians strike apartment building in Kharkiv with drone: casualties reported