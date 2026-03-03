Pilots of 1st Brigade shot down 17 Russian "Shaheds" flying towards Ukrainian cities. VIDEO

Pilots of the 1st Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade shot down 17 Russian drones in their area of responsibility.

According to Censor.NET, Shahed-type UAVs were intercepted and destroyed while moving towards Ukrainian cities.

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During combat operations, Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptors.

The caption to the published video states: "Each target destroyed means protected cities and lives saved thanks to the soldiers of the 1st SHMB."

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