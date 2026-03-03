Pilots of 1st Brigade shot down 17 Russian "Shaheds" flying towards Ukrainian cities. VIDEO
Pilots of the 1st Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade shot down 17 Russian drones in their area of responsibility.
According to Censor.NET, Shahed-type UAVs were intercepted and destroyed while moving towards Ukrainian cities.
During combat operations, Ukrainian defenders used STING interceptors.
The caption to the published video states: "Each target destroyed means protected cities and lives saved thanks to the soldiers of the 1st SHMB."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password