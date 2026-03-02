Drones from 15th Brigade "Black Forest" destroyed Pantsir-S1 air defence system in Belgorod region. VIDEO

Soldiers from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 15th Separate Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade "Black Forest" destroyed a Russian Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, the unit specializes in striking targets behind enemy lines, delivering high-precision strikes against important elements of the Russian Federation's military infrastructure.

As a result of a precise strike by Ukrainian drones on military equipment, the footage shows the detonation of the air defense system's ammunition.

According to the soldiers, the approximate cost of one such complex is about $14 million.

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