Ukrainian anti-aircraft FPV drone caught up with and destroyed Iranian "Shahed". VIDEO

Ukrainian masters of unmanned systems continue to rewrite the textbooks of modern warfare. According to Censor.NET, unique footage has been published online showing a conventional anti-aircraft FPV drone successfully intercepting and destroying an Iranian-Russian "Shahed" strike UAV.

This hunt was a real challenge, because technically such an interceptor has a much lower cruising speed than a "moped", which makes each such success the result of the operator's superhuman concentration.

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Technological duel in the sky:

The challenge of speed: Shahed moves at a consistently high speed, which usually makes it a difficult target for small quadcopters. However, the Ukrainian pilot was able to perfectly calculate the trajectory and catch up with the target.

Operator skill: Such an interception requires not only a fast drone, but also the "golden hands" of the pilot. The slightest mistake in manoeuvring and the enemy kamikaze drone would simply pull away.

Result: The video captures the moment of approach and the subsequent explosion. When those who are accustomed to acting with valour and weapons take on the task, the result speaks for itself — the enemy "Shahed" ceased to exist before reaching its target.

Read more: Air defence forces destroyed over 30,000 enemy targets in February, including "Kinzhal" and "Zircon" missiles. VIDEO