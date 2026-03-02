D-30, MT-12 guns and armored vehicle "Tigr" destroyed: "Sapsan" battalion hit 8 pieces of ruscists’ equipment. VIDEO

In the Kupiansk direction, eight units of enemy firepower and logistics equipment were hit by Ukrainian drones.

According to Censor.NET, drone operators from the "Sapsan" unmanned systems battalion struck the occupiers' guns, vehicles, and a quad bike during combat sorties.

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In particular, the following were destroyed:

D-30 cannon — 1 unit;

MT-12 cannon — 1 unit;

"Tigr" armoured vehicle — 1 unit;

"Bukhanka" armoured vehicle — 3 units;

Light armoured vehicle — 1 unit;

quad bike — 1 unit.

"And every target found is a minus for the enemy's resources. This reduces their potential," the fighters added in a post under the video.

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