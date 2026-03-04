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Russian invaders have taken lives of three more residents of Kherson
Russian invaders have taken the lives of two more residents of Kherson.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Today, as a result of Russian shelling, a 76-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man suffered fatal injuries.
Later it became known that at 13:30 Russian troops attacked a cyclist in Novodmytrivka, Bilozerska community, with a UAV. The enemy drone hit a 49-year-old local woman riding a bicycle in the back. She suffered fatal injuries.
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