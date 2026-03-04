Couple who coordinated enemy attacks on Kherson and called for capture of city have been exposed. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained two more enemy collaborators in Kherson. They turned out to be a local garage cooperative security guard and his wife.

According to the investigation, the suspect justified the temporary occupation of the left bank of Kherson region on social media and called for the capture of the regional centre, writes Censor.NET.

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At the same time, his wife was involved in directing Russian shelling at the community. It has been established that under the guise of walking her dog, she walked around the area to identify and pass on the locations of the Defence Forces to the Russians.

The woman initially used her own mobile phone to contact the occupiers. Then, to conceal their communications, Russian special services used a drone to "transfer" a package with a new smartphone to her from the left bank.

SSU officers documented the crimes of both suspects and detained them at their place of residence. During searches of the couple's home, mobile phones containing evidence of crimes committed in favour of the Russian Federation were seized.

Security Service investigators informed the detainees that they were suspected of committing crimes under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

unauthorised dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law;

justifying, recognising as lawful, denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and glorifying its participants.

The perpetrators face up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.









Read more: Occupiers shelled 32 settlements in Kherson region: 15 people wounded, including two children