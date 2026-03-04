Occupiers shelled 32 settlements in Kherson region: 15 people wounded, including two children

Over the past day, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Kherson region, causing injuries.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Over the past day, Antonivka, Sadove, Kizomys, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Chornobaivka, Dniprovske, Molodizhne, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Darivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Dudchany, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Vesele, Darivka, Zmiivka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Mykhailivka, Monastyrske, Olhivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Where did the Russians strike?

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region, damaging seven high-rise buildings and seven private houses. The occupiers also destroyed a municipal building and private cars.

Fifteen people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression, including two children.

See more: Russia attacked Kherson region with drones and artillery: police officer killed, 8 others wounded. PHOTOS