Russian strike on Sumy region destroyed the 19th-century Kharytonenko Palace. VIDEO

In the Sumy region, the Kharytonenko Palace, located in the village of Kyianytsa in the Yunakivka community near the border with Russia, has been destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the local publication Kordon.Media.

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A video released from a drone shows that only burning ruins remain of the historic building. The estate was located approximately 15 kilometres from the Russian border, making it vulnerable to regular shelling.

The palace was built in 1890 by the renowned sugar magnate and patron Ivan Kharytonenko. The building was constructed on the banks of a pond, and a park featuring over 70 species of plants was laid out around it. After the entrepreneur’s death, the estate was inherited by his niece, Maria Lishchynska.

During the Soviet period, the palace’s original layout was effectively destroyed – the building was converted into a tourist centre. Subsequently, the estate fell into disrepair and remained closed for a long time, awaiting restoration. Until recently, the grounds of the park and the palace were under the jurisdiction of Sumy National Agrarian University.

Local media emphasised that Russian attacks are aimed not only at civilian infrastructure but also at the destruction of Ukraine’s cultural heritage, which shapes historical memory and identity.

Read more: More than 1,700 monuments and 2,500 cultural sites damaged by war – Culture Ministry