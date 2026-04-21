Occupier’s upper body flew onto roof of shed after being struck by drone, it lies there twitching. VIDEO 18+

A video has been released online that claims to be one of the most stunning examples of Ukrainian drones in action since the start of the full-scale invasion. The footage captures the moment a Russian invader was neutralised, ending in an extremely unusual manner. This is reported by Censor.NET.

Thanks to the powerful explosion of the strike UAV, the invader’s body was literally torn to pieces, sending one of them on a long ‘flight’.

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The footage shows that the FPV drone scored a direct hit on a Russian soldier who was near some outbuildings. The force of the detonation was so powerful that it tore the invader in half. The upper half of the invader’s torso flew into the air and landed on the roof of a small shed. It is noticeable that the upper half of the occupier’s body still showed signs of life for some time, twitching on the roof of the building.

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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