ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5683 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Elimination of Russian occupiers Drone operators
10 209 30

Drone flies into windshield of moving car and decapitates ruscist. VIDEO 18+

Footage has been released online showing a ruscist eliminated by a Ukrainian FPV drone hit.

As Censor.NET reports, the Defense Forces flew a drone into the enemy's rear and struck an occupier in a vehicle while it was moving.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the precision strike to the windshield, the invader was decapitated.

Watch more: Two soldiers from 142nd Separate Mechanised Brigade cleared dugout of occupiers and evaded drone drop. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with sensitive psyches!

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: Soldiers of 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed column of occupiers’ equipment and repelled assault in Sumy region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (11684) elimination (7167) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3476) drones (4412)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 