Drone flies into windshield of moving car and decapitates ruscist. VIDEO 18+

Footage has been released online showing a ruscist eliminated by a Ukrainian FPV drone hit.

As Censor.NET reports, the Defense Forces flew a drone into the enemy's rear and struck an occupier in a vehicle while it was moving.

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As a result of the precision strike to the windshield, the invader was decapitated.

Watch more: Two soldiers from 142nd Separate Mechanised Brigade cleared dugout of occupiers and evaded drone drop. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by individuals with sensitive psyches!

Warning! Profanity!

Watch more: Soldiers of 21st Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed column of occupiers’ equipment and repelled assault in Sumy region. VIDEO