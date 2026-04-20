Drone flies into windshield of moving car and decapitates ruscist. VIDEO 18+
Footage has been released online showing a ruscist eliminated by a Ukrainian FPV drone hit.
As Censor.NET reports, the Defense Forces flew a drone into the enemy's rear and struck an occupier in a vehicle while it was moving.
As a result of the precision strike to the windshield, the invader was decapitated.
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