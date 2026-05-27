At least two Russian missiles struck Lukyanivka district of capital on 24 May, - Klymenko

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has urged citizens to seek shelter in the event of an air raid alert to protect their lives from Russian attacks.

He made this statement on the sidelines of the 4th International Summit of Cities and Regions, ‘Partnership. Resilience. Readiness’, reports Censor.NET.

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"We are losing 70-100 of our civilians every week. They are dying as a result of attacks by drones, ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aerial bombs," the minister emphasised.

Klymenko noted that the enemy will not go anywhere even after the end of the active phase of hostilities.

"We must be ready for challenges. Just as we got through last winter, we must be ready to face such trials in the future. We are not just talking about seasonal factors; we must always be ready to respond," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The minister stated that currently only 50% of the population can take shelter in equipped basements.

"It is very difficult, morally speaking first and foremost, to recover bodies. When people remained in their flats and homes. Here, one must protect one’s own life and that of one’s loved ones. People who were, for example, in the metro at Lukyanivka, they survived.

I therefore urge everyone to respond to air raid sirens, especially at night when there are massive strikes on Kyiv and other cities," the Minister of Internal Affairs emphasised.

He also recalled the threat from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Strike on Kyiv

"At least two missiles (struck the area near Lukyanivska metro station on 24 May). One hit the 'Kvadrat' shopping centre. The other hit the market directly. The rubble is currently being cleared; we will be able to see parts of these missiles there. There should be an engine, there should be the warhead, and, of course, the design features of each missile will be visible. But you saw how much metal there is, and there is a lot of work to be done," he added.

Read: Massive Russian strike: dead, wounded and more than 10 missing. Photo report