Massive Russian strike: fatalities, dozens injured and search for missing in Kyiv. PHOTOS

More than 1,500 rescue workers and police officers have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the heavy Russian shelling, with nearly 600 of them working in Kyiv. It was the capital that bore the brunt of the attack last night.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko.

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"It was the capital that suffered the heaviest blow last night. A search and rescue operation is underway in the Darnytskyi district," the statement reads.

Klymenko noted that three fatalities have so far been confirmed, all of whom were recovered from the rubble. There are also reports of more than 10 people missing – the search is ongoing, with canine units deployed.

"Over 30 people have been injured at this site. Rescuers managed to save 28 people from the collapsed building. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police are on site, talking to the victims and supporting the relatives of those who have died and those who are still being searched for," said the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Mobile police stations, service centres and immigration service points have been set up across the city. They are accepting reports of damaged property, helping with the scrapping of destroyed vehicles and the replacement of documents — ID cards, driving licences and vehicle registration certificates.

Strike on Kharkiv

At least 28 casualties have been reported following this morning’s strike on Kharkiv.

The threat of further attacks remains, and citizens are urged to take shelter during air raid alerts and to follow official announcements.

Read more: Russia used the entire range of weapons during strike on Ukraine, - Air Force

Consequences of the strikes









