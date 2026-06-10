Banks updated their exchange rates for June 10, according to which the dollar rate at financial institutions crossed the mark of UAH 45 for the first time in history.

Censor.NET reports that the president made the relevant statement during a meeting at the Zakarpattia Customs Office on July 9, 2019.

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At the time, the head of state addressed customs service employees, hinting that after the elections, in a month, his team would have greater influence following new personnel appointments.

"We will have our own prosecutor's office, we will have normal relations with the National Police. We are ready for this. Therefore, I suggest that all of you start working like normal people.

Not enough money? There will definitely be less. If this does not suit you, please resign now. We were once told: the dollar will be at UAH 45 under Zelenskyy, there will be chaos, there will be war - look, nothing happened. And we will manage without you too. If you want to work, let us work together. If you do not, resign," Zelenskyy said at the time.

Dollar at UAH 45 became reality

As reported, on June 10, banks updated their exchange rates. The average dollar rate at financial institutions crossed the mark of UAH 45 for the first time in history.

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