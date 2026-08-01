Border guards set record by intercepting Russian ZALA Z-20 UAV at altitude of 6,858 metres. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Border guards from the 105th Border Guard Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine set a new altitude record for an interception by shooting down a Russian ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drone.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy UAV was intercepted by a STING interceptor drone operated bythe ‘Wild Hornets’ at an altitude of 6,858 metres.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian forces launch ZALA Z-20 reconnaissance drones at significant altitudes, expecting them to be more difficult to hit there. However, Ukrainian operators successfully intercepted the target, setting the highest confirmed interception altitude among units operating in this area.

Footage of the record-breaking interception was published by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.

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