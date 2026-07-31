Ukraine exports complete combat drones for first time: US Army receives 2,000 F10 FPVs

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian company F-Drones has completed the delivery of 2,000 F10 attack FPV drones to the USA within the first phase of the Drone Dominance project, which is being implemented for the US Department of War.

The company reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"The entire batch has already been delivered to the American side and is currently undergoing an official acceptance procedure. After the successful completion of this procedure, the first contract will be considered fully executed. This was the first case when Ukraine officially allowed the export of ready-made combat drones of Ukrainian production. Before that, export permits mainly concerned individual technologies, components or services," – the company reported.

Read more: US Army has received first F10 combat drones exported from Ukraine, - F-Drones

As noted in F-Drones, according to the results of tests in the USA, the drones were among the winners of the selection among 25 participants.

"The path to the contract began in February 2026, when the American company UDD Tech Corp, which represents F-Drones products in the USA, took part in the first stage of the Drone Dominance program – Gauntlet I. The tests were held at the Fort Benning military base (Georgia), where the American military evaluated promising strike unmanned systems. According to the test results, the Ukrainian F10 took 6th place among 25 participants, was among the 11 winners and received a contract for the supply of 2,000 drones within the first phase of the project. In addition, UDD Tech Corp was selected to participate in the next stage of the program – Gauntlet II," - F-Drones noted.

Information on the implementation of the first phase of the project was published on the official website of the Drone Dominance program

The company emphasized that this contract demonstrates that Ukrainian combat technologies meet the requirements of the United States.

Read more: €3.47 billion received from EU to be used to fund air defence, drones and missiles – Khmara

"To fulfill the contract, on July 1, 2026, the State Export Control Service of Ukraine issued a permit to export a batch of F10 strike drones to the United States. The company went through a full cycle of approvals in accordance with the current legislation in the field of state export control and received a positive decision from the Interdepartmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation Policy and Export Control. This is more than the fulfillment of a separate contract. This is confirmation that Ukrainian combat technologies meet the requirements of one of the most demanding military customers in the world. This is how the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States is being implemented," F-Drones emphasized.

In addition, the company noted that this project demonstrates that Ukrainian manufacturers are capable not only of creating technologies tested in real combat conditions, but also of undergoing complex export control procedures and fulfilling international defense contracts to the highest standards.