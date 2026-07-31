First Ukrainian F10 drones have officially entered service with U.S. Army, - manufacturer, F-Drones

Drone Industry

The U.S. Army has received its first batch of Ukrainian F10 drones. A total of 2,000 drones were delivered to the U.S. military, marking the first Ukrainian UAVs to be officially exported to the United States.

According to Censor.NET, citing the manufacturer F-Drones, the drones have already been put into service by the U.S. Army.

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The company emphasized that the F10 became the first Ukrainian drone to receive official approval for export to the United States.

"The first Ukrainian drone with official authorization for export to the U.S. One of the leaders in the first phase of the Pentagon's Drone Dominance program, together with our U.S. representative, UDD Tech Corp. We're continuing our work," F-Drones reported.

The manufacturer also noted that the project is being carried out in collaboration with its American partner, UDD Tech Corp, as part of the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance program, which aims to develop advanced unmanned technologies for the U.S. Armed Forces.

Read more: Pentagon tests drones in conditions close to Ukrainian front - Defense News