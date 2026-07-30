€3.47 billion received from EU to be used to fund air defence, drones and missiles – Khmara

Drone Industry

The €3.47 billion received by Ukraine from the European Union under the Ukraine Support Loan will be allocated to critical defence priorities: strengthening air defence and aviation capabilities, scaling up drone production, developing missile capabilities and bolstering Ukraine’s defence capacity.

This was announced by Acting Minister of Defence of Ukraine Yevhenii Khmara, Censor.NET reports.

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Protecting the skies and defence production

Thus, Khmara stressed that swift decisions by Ukraine’s partners directly affect the country’s ability to protect people, preserve its defence-industrial potential and respond to Russian aggression.

He recalled that Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with around 70 missiles, including ballistic and cruise missiles. More than 280 drones were also used to terrorise Ukrainians.

According to Khmara, the funds will strengthen the key capabilities that Ukraine needs right now: air defence, aviation, drones, missile programmes and defence production.

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Security of Ukraine and Europe

Khmara thanked European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, the European Commission and all EU member states for their unwavering support for Ukraine.

The acting defence minister stressed that this is an investment not only in Ukraine’s defence but also in the resilience of Europe as a whole, its security and its defence-industrial potential.

What is the Ukraine Support Loan?

The Ukraine Support Loan is a key European Union instrument for supporting Ukraine, totalling up to €90 billion for 2026–2027.

Of this amount, €60 billion has been earmarked for Ukraine’s defence needs. In 2026, Ukraine expects to receive €28.3 billion in defence support under this instrument.

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