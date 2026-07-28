E-points program sets record: In June, over 5 billion hryvnias worth of defense technologies were purchased through Brave1 Market

Drone Industry

In June, the Ukrainian military placed orders totaling more than 5 billion hryvnias for unmanned aerial vehicles, ground-based robotic systems, and electronic warfare/electronic countermeasures equipment on Brave1 Market, the state-run defense technology marketplace. This is the largest amount of orders placed in a single month since the e-points program was launched.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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At the same time, the average delivery time for in-stock items has been reduced to 8 days. Previously, this figure was 10–14 days.

How many items are currently available on Brave1 Market

Currently, defenders can choose from over 1,000 items on the marketplace to purchase with e-points.

These include, in particular, various UAVs:

FPV kamikaze drones;

bombers;

middle strikes;

interceptors.

Ground-based robotic systems and electronic warfare/electronic reconnaissance equipment are also available.

Read more: Through Brave1 Market, military ordered over 500 thousand drones for combat points, - Fedorov

What are the benefits of the ePoints system and purchasing through Brave1 Market?

Military personnel earn ePoints, for example, for verified targets struck, reconnaissance, and UGV missions. Using these points through Brave1 Market, effective units can purchase more of the necessary equipment—exactly what they need right here and now.

At the same time, manufacturers can view real-time statistics on their products—such as where their drone or UGV ranks, how many missions it has completed, which units use it most frequently, and more.

As a reminder, the Buyer’s Cabinet has gone live on Brave1 Market. There, units can securely order drones, UGVs, electronic warfare equipment, and other defense-related products not only using ePoints but also with their own funds.

Read more: Ukraine to have drones with range of up to 10,000 km next year – Zelenskyy