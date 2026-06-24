Through Brave1 Market, military ordered over 500 thousand drones for combat points, - Fedorov

More than 400 combat units have used the Brave1 Market marketplace to order over 500,000 drones and other equipment using combat points.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Last August, the Ministry of Defense launched an updated version of the eBali program, integrated with the Brave1 Market marketplace, where military personnel can exchange their accumulated points for drones, ground-based robotic systems, electronic warfare equipment, and other technologies.

Currently, there are over 800 Ukrainian products available on the platform, including drones, NRC, and electronic warfare equipment.

According to Fedorov, units can quickly obtain exactly the technologies they need to carry out their missions on a specific section of the front.

The system works as follows: a unit carries out combat missions, earns eBals for them, and selects the necessary resources on the Brave1 Market.

Watch more: Since start of year, Defence Forces have struck more than 800,000 enemy targets with drones, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Points are awarded not only for defeating the enemy, but also for reconnaissance, logistics, and evacuation missions.

The units place orders directly with manufacturers, while DOT-Chain Defence handles payment and delivery.