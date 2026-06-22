Since start of year, Defence Forces have struck more than 800,000 enemy targets with drones, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Since the start of 2026, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have struck more than 800,000 verified enemy targets with drones.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Drones account for over 90 per cent of hits on the enemy

"The defence forces are systematically weakening the enemy’s military capabilities — disrupting their logistics and striking critical targets behind enemy lines. It is drones that are currently responsible for over 90 per cent of the hits on the enemy," said the head of the defence ministry.

Over 800,000 verified enemy targets have been struck

The minister noted that since the start of the year, unmanned systems units have struck more than 800,000 verified enemy targets.

These include personnel, air defence systems, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, UAVs, unmanned combat vehicles, transport, command posts, depots and electronic warfare equipment. Furthermore, during this period alone, around 167,000 Russian servicemen were killed or seriously wounded.

Fedorov noted that May had been the most successful month for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

"Over the course of a month, they struck more than 181,000 targets and killed or seriously wounded 31,530 occupiers. For every confirmed hit, servicemen receive eBals, which they exchange via the Brave1 Market for drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment and spare parts," the minister added.