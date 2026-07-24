Ukraine to have drones with range of up to 10,000 km next year – Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Next year, Ukraine will have drones capable of flying 5,000–10,000 kilometres to strike targets on Russian territory.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Laura Loomer, Censor.NET reports.

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Drone Deal with United States

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States were preparing a major agreement on the joint production of drones. Kyiv is proposing that joint drone manufacturing facilities be established in the United States.

The first stage of the arrangements has already been implemented, while the document covering the next step is nearly ready. The president expressed hope that he and Donald Trump would sign it as soon as possible.

Read more: Meeting with Trump at Vatican in April 2025 was turning point in relations, - Zelenskyy

Evolution of Ukrainian drone range

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was already sharing its unique combat experience in the use of naval, aerial and long-range drones with the Americans:

"Both the Russians and we already have drones with a range of more than 3,000 kilometres. This year, ours will reach 4,000 kilometres. Next year, between 5,000 and 10,000."

This will enable Ukraine’s Defence Forces to strike strategic facilities, military bases and energy infrastructure belonging to the enemy even in the most remote regions of Siberia and the Far East.

The head of state also stressed that drones are evolving rapidly as technology advances, with new models emerging every three to six months. They must therefore be produced continuously rather than stockpiled in warehouses.

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