PURL, air defense and technological cooperation with US: Fedorov meets with members of Congress. VIDEO

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met with members of the U.S. Congress, Richard Blumenthal and Jim Himes. They discussed strategic priorities for Ukraine’s defense support. The focus was on protecting the skies, strengthening the front, and technological cooperation.

Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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PURL programme

According to Fedorov, ballistic missiles remain one of the biggest challenges for protecting Ukraine’s skies. That is why it is critically important to continue supplies of PAC-2 GEM-T and PAC-3 missiles, as well as to develop the PURL mechanism. Today, Ukraine receives more than 90% of all its anti-ballistic capabilities through the PURL initiative.

Read more: 70% of Patriot missiles for Ukraine supplied through PURL initiative – Rutte

Ukraine’s advantage

The minister also presented the results Ukraine has achieved on the battlefield. Ukraine is strengthening the protection of its skies, continuing to destroy the enemy at the front and striking Russian logistics and economy.

In the air, we are increasing interception rates, scaling up short-range air defence systems and interceptor drones, and adapting solutions to new types of Russian missiles and their tactics.

On the ground, Ukraine is seizing the initiative, disrupting Russian logistics and scaling up middle strike capabilities and technological solutions to hold back the enemy.

In the economic domain, the Ukrainian military continues deep strikes on facilities that enable Russia to wage and finance the war.

Read more: US is seeking technology transfers from Ukraine as part of Drone Deal, - Bloomberg

Cooperation with the US

The parties also focused on developing a win-win cooperation with the US.

Fedorov said Ukraine is already testing partners’ technologies in real conditions of modern war and helping to quickly identify solutions that truly work on the battlefield.

"At the same time, we are training AI models on unique combat data. This opens up a new level of cooperation and the scaling of effective defense tech solutions," he added.

Read more: Ukraine is ready not only to receive security guarantees from US, but also to assume obligations, - Stefanishyna

In addition, the systematic destruction of the enemy continues across all domains of war: in the air, on the ground, and in the economy.

"Our goal is for every decision by our partners to produce the maximum result exactly where it is needed most.

I thank the United States for supporting Ukraine. We continue defense and technological cooperation to strengthen the Defense Forces and end the war from a position of strength," the defense minister summed up.