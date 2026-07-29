Ukrainian drones F-Drones to appear in game project THREEDAYS as key drones. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The CYBERNATION development team announced a partnership with the Ukrainian manufacturer of unmanned systems F-Drones. As part of the agreement, real drone models currently used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces will be integrated into the upcoming game THREEDAYS. F-Drones UAVs will become the key drones in the game.

Censor.NET reports that this became known from CYBERNATION's publication on social networks.

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The game will feature three key UAV models: F7, F10 and LITAVR. The developers note that their goal is not only to externally recreate the equipment, but also to reliably convey the effectiveness of its use in combat conditions.

Read more: Ukraine to have drones with range of up to 10,000 km next year – Zelenskyy

"It is of fundamental importance for us that the equipment in THREEDAYS has real prototypes used by the Ukrainian military. That is why we chose F-Drones, one of the leaders in the Ukrainian unmanned systems industry. We strive to faithfully recreate not only the appearance of the F7, F10 and LITAVR, but also the effectiveness of their use by Ukrainian defenders," – CYBERNATION said.

The partnership also has symbolic significance for the drone manufacturers themselves. F-Drones CEO Stanislav Khutor noted that he learned about the project while serving in the military.

"I first heard about THREEDAYS while serving, and then I could not imagine that three years later our developments would become part of the game. This is one of the most ambitious Ukrainian game projects. The CYBERNATION team is meticulous about details in order to recreate the events of the Great War as accurately as possible. The whole world should not only see what is happening in Ukraine, but also partially feel this experience through missions based on real events," – said Stanislav Khutor.

The developers and producers emphasize that the main goal of this cooperation is to show the global gaming community modern Ukraine: its technological potential, the professionalism of the military and the work of people who bring victory closer every day.

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THREEDAYS is an ambitious Ukrainian game project from the CYBERNATION team, dedicated to the events of a full-scale war in Ukraine. Players will be able to play as real Ukrainian heroes, for example, Redis or Taira. The developers have not yet disclosed when the game is planned to be released.