Ukraine launches serial production of precision-guided Firefly munition resistant to Russian EW – Defence Ministry

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has completed the development of the new Firefly precision-guided munition. The new weapon has successfully passed testing and is ready for serial production.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Firefly can operate effectively at altitudes of up to 800 metres. Once released, the munition independently calculates its flight path and adjusts its course towards the target, maintaining high accuracy even when affected by Russian electronic warfare systems.

The Defence Ministry noted that this makes it possible to strike enemy dugouts, fortifications and other protected positions from a distance that is safe for the carrier.

The munition has already been tested on Ukraine’s main bomber drones. The tests confirmed the system’s effectiveness and readiness for large-scale production.

Read more: Defence Ministry codifies "Cyclops" UAS capable of intercepting "Shaheds"

The launch of serial production was made possible by the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1310 of 13 October 2025, which allows the Ministry of Defence to transfer the rights to use this technology to private defence companies. Manufacturers and members of the Brave1 defence innovation cluster may also participate in scaling up production.

The Defence Ministry stressed that technological superiority remains one of the key areas in the development of the Ukrainian military. In the first half of 2026 alone, the ministry codified and approved 1,184 new models of weapons and military equipment for use by the Defence Forces, more than 90% of which were manufactured in Ukraine. These included more than 200 new types of munitions.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots down first 1,000 Russian drones by remotely controlling Sting interceptors