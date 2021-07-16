Байден и Меркель подписали Вашингтонскую декларацию
Лидеры США и Германии подписали Вашингтонскую декларацию, которая устанавливает стратегические приоритеты для взаимодействия двух стран как в рамках двусторонних отношений, так и для общего ответа на глобальные вызовы.
Текст документа обнародовала в четверг пресс-служба Белого дома, передает Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на "Укринформ".
"Сегодня президент США и канцлер Германии подтверждают свою приверженность тесному двустороннему сотрудничеству по содействию миру, безопасности и процветанию во всем мире", - отмечается в начале документа.
При этом подчеркивается, что взаимодействие будет строиться на принципах демократии, верховенства права, а также содействии прозрачности, эффективного управления, поддержке гражданского общества и независимости СМИ.
"Мы будем защищать права и достоинство всех людей и противостоять несправедливости и неравенства везде, где это будет происходить", - отмечается в декларации.
Лидеры двух стран также обязались защищать открытый мир.
"По всему земному шару все страны должны иметь свободу для определения собственного будущего, свободного от вмешательства извне, принуждения или господства со стороны внешних сил", - говорится в документе.
Кроме того, США и Германия подчеркнули "критическую важность свободы судоходства и полетов, а также других законных путей использования моря в соответствии с международным правом". В этой связи отмечается, что Вашингтон и Берлин будут противостоять попыткам распределения мира на зоны влияния, территориальной аннексии, транснациональных репрессий, использования энергоснабжения в качестве оружия.
Стороны выразили готовность "неутомимо работать" во имя свободной и мирной Европы, и в этом контексте заявили, что союзничество в НАТО будет основой для этих усилий.
"Мы подчеркиваем необходимость развития наших альянсов и партнерских отношений для ответов на будущие вызовы, в том числе, киберугрозы, энергетической безопасности, дезинформацию, коррупцию, отступление от демократии и вмешательства в наши выборы", - отмечается в декларации.
Лидеры стран также согласились работать вместе, чтобы новые технологии были направлены на свободу, а не на ее притеснения. Они выразили решимость по совместным шагам для преодоления климатического кризиса, укрепление глобальной безопасности в области здравоохранения, в том числе устойчивости к будущим пандемий.
Отдельно отмечается, что с целью взаимодействия в экономической сфере стороны согласились установить американо-германский экономический диалог.
Как сообщалось, федеральный канцлер ФРГ Ангела Меркель в четверг провела встречу с президентом США Джо Байденом в Вашингтоне. Стороны провели переговоры по целому перечню вопросов, стоящих на повестке дня, в том числе, по противодействию российской агрессии, поддержки Украины и других стран Европы.
JULY 15, 2021•https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/ STATEMENTS AND RELEASES
Today, the President of the United States and the Chancellor of Germany affirm their commitment to close bilateral cooperation in promoting peace, security, and prosperity around the world.
The foundation of our relationship is a shared commitment to democratic principles, values, and institutions. Together, we will uphold the rule of law, promote transparency and good governance, and support civil society and independent media. We will defend the rights and dignity of all individuals, and counter injustice and inequality wherever it occurs. We uphold the universal values at the heart of the United Nations Charter and stand together in our commitment to promote respect for human rights everywhere, including by rejecting and responding in concert to violations of human rights. We must act now to demonstrate that democracy delivers for our people at home and that democratic leadership delivers for the world.
We commit ourselves to defending an open world. Across the globe, all nations must be free to determine their political futures free from foreign interference, coercion, or domination by outside powers. As two nations whose economies depend on the free transit of goods around the world, we affirm the critical importance of the freedoms of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea, consistent with international law. This vision is unachievable in a world carved into competing spheres of influence and we will resist attempts to create them, be it through attempts at territorial annexation, control of digital infrastructure, transnational repression, or weaponized energy flows.
More than three decades after German *************, we will continue to work tirelessly for a Europe that is whole, free, and at peace. Where outside powers present barriers to the realization of this vision, we will join together to collectively strengthen our defense, cultivate our resilience, and enhance our solidarity. NATO will remain the cornerstone of this effort, and our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. We underscore the need to build upon our alliances and partnerships for the challenges that lie ahead - including cyber threats, energy security, disinformation, corruption, democratic backsliding, and interference in our elections.
We will work together to ensure that the rules, norms, and standards that govern emerging technologies are channeled toward freedom rather than repression. As technology reshapes our citizens' lives, our national economies, and our geopolitical environments, it must reflect our core democratic values. We will deepen cooperation between our scientists, engineers, and mathematicians to ensure that the major innovations of this century advance democratic governance, rather than authoritarianism. States need to protect the rights of citizens, and we will resist the use and spread of surveillance technologies to improperly restrict the exercise of human rights.
We recognize our responsibility to lead in the development of global solutions to shared challenges. Our citizens' lives are subject to disruption by a range of international forces that demand a collective response. We are committed to taking urgent action to address the climate crisis, including by launching the Climate and Energy Partnership to deepen collaboration on the policies and energy technologies needed to accelerate the global net-zero transition. We will work to strengthen global health and health security, including resilience against future pandemics. We will work tirelessly toward a sustainable global economic recovery, constructed on a fair, inclusive, sustainable, rules-based global economy for the 21st century. With shared strength and ingenuity, we will innovate novel solutions to these novel challenges - and work together bilaterally, as well as in the G7 and G20, to ensure the multilateral system, including the UN system, can meet the demands of our time.
Since the end of World War II, countless people from all walks of life - including business and science, civilian and in uniform, civil society organizations, think tanks and academic networks - have strengthened and deepened the bond between our two nations. As a lasting demonstration of our bilateral relationship and our commitment to the above principles, we are launching a U.S.-German Futures Forum that will fully utilize the expertise and innovative power of our societies and recommend solutions to jointly shape our future. To facilitate cooperation on crucial economic issues, we will also establish a U.S.-German Economic Dialogue.
Joseph R. Biden, Jr.
Angela Merkel
July 15, 2021